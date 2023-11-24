United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of UG opened at $7.80 on Monday. United-Guardian has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 39.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in United-Guardian by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

