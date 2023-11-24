Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Stake Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 38,411 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $158.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

