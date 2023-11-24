Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading 4.8% Higher

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.31. 615,152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,018,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $131,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,246 shares of company stock worth $993,486 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $4,050,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 56.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

