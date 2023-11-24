US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Sees Large Volume Increase

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,076,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 572,841 shares.The stock last traded at $50.03 and had previously closed at $50.01.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

