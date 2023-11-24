V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.09 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

