V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

