V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 48,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Waste Management by 6.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,496,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,806,000 after purchasing an additional 282,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Citigroup reduced their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

