V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upped their price objective on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $228.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.15 and a 200 day moving average of $205.89. The company has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

