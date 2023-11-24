Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

VLY has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $871.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 591,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

