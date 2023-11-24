Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 173,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 695,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

Specifically, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,236 shares of company stock worth $3,984,455. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). Analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.