Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

In other Vector Group news, insider J Bryant Kirkland III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,429.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.12. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $364.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.50 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 12.16%. Equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.40%.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

