Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 41.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,280,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 372,410 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Veradigm Price Performance

Shares of Veradigm stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

