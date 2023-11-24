Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE) Shares Acquired by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 397.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 497,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,597 shares during the quarter. Veris Residential accounts for about 0.5% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $7,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRE. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth $673,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 7.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after buying an additional 131,363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 53.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Veris Residential from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $1,883,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,039,091.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veris Residential Price Performance

NYSE VRE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.49. 42,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,805. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

