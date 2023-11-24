Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $169.99

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $169.99 and last traded at $169.95, with a volume of 20845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, facility solutions, and print based products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Packaging, Facility Solutions, and Print segments. The Packaging segment provides packaging product materials within flexible, corrugated and fiber, ancillary packaging, rigid, and equipment categories.

