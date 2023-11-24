Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.30

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.30 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 81034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on VERX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

In other Vertex news, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $239,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,756.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 126,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $2,811,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,151,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,927.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 10,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $239,585.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,756.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,984,570 shares of company stock valued at $97,943,654. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vertex by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vertex by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertex by 547.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vertex by 267.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

