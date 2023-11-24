Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,089 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Viasat worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 35.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $130,892 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSAT opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

