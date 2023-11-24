VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,360,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,925 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.31% of VICI Properties worth $732,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.61 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.