Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,439,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764,727 shares during the quarter. Vipshop makes up 9.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $188,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.7 %

VIPS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 1,120,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,241,799. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.52. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $19.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

