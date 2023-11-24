Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet raised Vital Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vital Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.50.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTLE opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vital Energy has a one year low of $39.74 and a one year high of $65.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm had revenue of $435.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Energy will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Energy news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $724,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Vital Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vital Energy by 45.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 197,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vital Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

