Volex (LON:VLX) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.38) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.27% from the stock’s current price.

Volex Price Performance

VLX stock opened at GBX 315.54 ($3.95) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. Volex has a one year low of GBX 198 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £572.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,752.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 294.64.

Get Volex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild bought 409,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £1,166,764.35 ($1,459,732.70). 29.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Featured Stories

