Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on VWAGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $12.71 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

