Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Boosted by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

