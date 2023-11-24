Wanchain (WAN) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $41.11 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00023626 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012077 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,346,023 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.