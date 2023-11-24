Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.93

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 18755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $423.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.25 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 28.96%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $975,520.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Williams sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Articles

