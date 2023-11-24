Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.45% of Waste Management worth $312,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $171.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.