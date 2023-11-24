Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 5,451 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,269,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,131,000 after purchasing an additional 440,668 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,458,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 250,610 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 152,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP opened at $8.47 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.80.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

