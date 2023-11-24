Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,140 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $296.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $297.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.12.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total value of $117,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,674.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 45,779 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.96, for a total value of $10,710,454.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,510.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,779 shares of company stock valued at $11,178,415. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $234.00 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $312.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.99 and its 200 day moving average is $220.79.
SBA Communications Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.
SBA Communications Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
