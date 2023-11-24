Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $197,000 in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on SBRA

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.