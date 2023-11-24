Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

OHI stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

