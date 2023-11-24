Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Welltower were worth $84,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in Welltower by 586.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 216,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,164 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,925,000. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 6.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,518,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,477,000 after buying an additional 726,212 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

