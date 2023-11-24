Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) VP Allison Woss Sells 365 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) VP Allison Woss sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $10,449.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,325 shares in the company, valued at $181,084.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Weyco Group Trading Up 3.3 %

WEYS opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 160.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 182.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Weyco Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Weyco Group by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

