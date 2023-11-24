Whitefield Industrials Limited (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 26th

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

