Whitefield Industrials Limited (WHFPB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.31 on December 12th

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHFPB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 1.313 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 26th.
Whitefield Industrials Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.
Whitefield Industrials Company Profile
