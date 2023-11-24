William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,813 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 4.54% of Universal Electronics worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UEIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Universal Electronics by 31.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 65.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Down 6.0 %

UEIC opened at $7.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UEIC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Electronics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,781,291.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $42,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc purchased 20,480 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $149,913.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,781,291.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 102,047 shares of company stock worth $811,545 in the last ninety days. 8.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Universal Electronics

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.