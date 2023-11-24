William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,615 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,201,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,615 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of Beauty Health worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKIN. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Beauty Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beauty Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Beauty Health Price Performance

NASDAQ SKIN opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The Beauty Health Company has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

