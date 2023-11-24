William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.73 and a one year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

