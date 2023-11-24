William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 7.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

