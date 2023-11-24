William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,335 Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Flex by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Flex by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Price Performance

FLEX stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Flex had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 53,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,376,457.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 431,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,322. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $3,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,094 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,767.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,017 shares of company stock worth $5,493,037. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.