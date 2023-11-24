William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,369,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817,460 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,475,000 after buying an additional 236,652 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,831 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis sold 6,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $157,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The firm had revenue of $456.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.39 million. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

