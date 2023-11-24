William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.17.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $100.20 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.76.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

