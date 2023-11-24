William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $384,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.74 and a 1 year high of $141.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.23.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 16,700 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $2,046,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,371.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

