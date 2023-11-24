William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 200,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Azul by 721.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Azul during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Azul S.A. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Azul

About Azul

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.