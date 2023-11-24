William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 337,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $32.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.52% and a negative net margin of 113.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 147,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,884,763.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick J. Heron acquired 147,991 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $3,884,763.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,763.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,216 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $454,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 162,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,280 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.