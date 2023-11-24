William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of ModivCare worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MODV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ModivCare by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.05.

Insider Transactions at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 33.92% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $686.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO L Heath Sampson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $120,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at $966,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 110,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $3,008,697.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,214,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,295,035.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 577,730 shares of company stock worth $18,031,845 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MODV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MODV

ModivCare Company Profile

(Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.