William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 105,548 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

