William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 221 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 2,196,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,115,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,776,000 after buying an additional 77,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 8,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0 %

BABA opened at $78.96 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

