William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 4,605 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Etsy by 68.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 33,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Etsy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 115,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.35.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $105,109.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $177,931.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock worth $3,594,191. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Etsy from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

