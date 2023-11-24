Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $181.47 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $182.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day moving average is $138.15.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,835 shares in the company, valued at $84,875,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,319 shares of company stock valued at $20,807,292. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams-Sonoma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

