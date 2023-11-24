Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.21.
Wingstop Stock Performance
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
