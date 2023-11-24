Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wingstop from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WING

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $234.85 on Monday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $235.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.11, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.