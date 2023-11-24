WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 295,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 171,361 shares.The stock last traded at $42.36 and had previously closed at $42.31.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities, divided into 20 subcomponents. Subcomponents are reweighted to achieve higher yield-to-worst.

